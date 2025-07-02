Prime Minister Arrives In Ghana On A State Visit

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 2, 2025/APO Group/ --

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi arrived today in Accra on his State Visit to Ghana. In a special gesture, on arrival at the airport, Prime Minister was received by the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations.

2. Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners.

