Video: Fire Breaks Out On Construction Site At Dubai Creek Harbour

2025-07-02 02:31:30
A fire broke out on a construction site in Dubai Creek Harbour around 2:54pm on Tuesday, according to an eyewitness who captured the incident on video.

"I was sitting at my desk when I heard a loud noise, right outside my window," the resident said. "I looked up and saw a sudden flare followed by thick black smoke rising from the construction site."

The video, which shows a column of black smoke rising from the site, was posted online shortly after the fire broke out.

Authorities have since brought the fire under control, and no injuries were reported.

Here's a video from the site where the fire broke out:

