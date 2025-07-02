UAE: 15-Year-Old Boy Who Drowned In Swimming Pool Loved Science, Sports

A 15-year-old Sudanese boy who drowned on Friday, June 27, had dreamt of studying artificial intelligence and was known among his community for his discipline, academic excellence and devotion to prayer.

Omar Yousif Omer died during a swimming outing with friends at the UAE University Olympic Pool in Al Ain, his father Yousif Omer Mohamed confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“The accident happened on Friday at around 7.30 or 8pm,” said Mohamed.“He was there with five of his peers. They swam and trained, and when they wanted to leave, Omar told them: 'Please give me an extra five minutes to enjoy the water.'”

His friends left to change but could not find him when they returned.

“They started to ask the people who were around, but nobody said they saw him,” he explained.“So they went back to the pool and found him drowned. His best friend called the police and ambulance, and they took him to Tawam Hospital. He was pronounced dead.”

The father, who was out of the country at the time, said he was not certain whether his son passed away before or after reaching the hospital.“Either way, the ambulance had to transfer him.”

The father rushed back to the country upon receiving the devastating news. While grieving his loss, the father is accepting God's will with ultimate patience and good faith.

Although Omar loved being in the water, his father said he was still a beginner.“He did not really know how to swim. He had only started learning two months before the incident.”

'Committed to faith'

Omar had recently completed his Grade 9 exams and was waiting for his results.“He wanted to study AI science in university. He was passionate about maths and all scientific subjects. He was always getting full marks,” said his father. In addition to academics, Omar was deeply committed to his faith.“He was very disciplined and devoted. He prayed all five prayers at the mosque and was friends with all the worshippers,” Mohamed said.

Omar is survived by two younger sisters and a brother.“He was always encouraging them to read, pray and practise sports,” his father said, adding that the teenager was also enthusiastic about football.

Omar and his mother and siblings had relocated to Al Ain two years ago after the outbreak of war in Sudan. Mohamed, a longtime resident of the city, said his son quickly integrated into his new surroundings.“It was easy for him to make friends, including his Islamic studies teachers, classmates and neighbours.”