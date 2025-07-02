Flydubai To Resume Daily Damascus Flights As Airspace Reopens

Dubai carrier flydubai will resume daily flights to Damascus, Syria from Thursday, June 26

"This move comes as more airspace in the region reopens, and restrictions are lifted,” a spokesperson for flydubai confirmed to Khaleej Times on Wednesday, adding:“(We) plan to resume full schedule across the network from July, following the completion of all necessary assessments.

Recommended For You UAE travel: Air Arabia to resume flights to Damascus from July 10

“This remains a developing situation, and both flight and network planning are continuously reviewed, with flydubai operating within approved international air corridors and adjusting frequencies as required,” the spokesperson added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai CEO, said,“We continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our flight schedule accordingly. Our agility and preparedness have enabled us to act quickly during challenging times, while adhering to the highest operational standards and always prioritising the safety of our crew and passengers. We are pleased to see our operations resuming and look forward to the return of services to the remaining affected markets soon.”

Flights to Damascus will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).