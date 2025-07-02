2Nd Test: Gill Has Worked Hard On Defence, Looked Fantastic And Very Solid, Says Shastri

MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, July 2 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Shubman Gill for hitting his seventh Test century against England at Edgbaston, saying that it was evident the right-handed batter worked hard on his defence and looked great overall in taking the visitors' past 300.

On day one's play, Gill fought hard to hit his second Test century in as many games since kickstarting his Test captaincy with a fine 147 at Headingley last week as India reached 310/5 in 85 overs at stumps. Coming at number four, Gill showed immense responsibility as well as patience and played like someone extremely determined to grind it out to be unbeaten on 114 off 216 deliveries, a knock laced with 12 boundaries.

"I think India will be pretty happy with where they are at the end of day one. I think this partnership of 99 between Gill and Jadeja has got them out of what could've been a spot of bother. But they know they will need to get at least another 150 runs from here at least.

"Had England made further inroads once they were 211-5, it could've been very different. But Shubman Gill's performance was superb. It was a disciplined performance, he looked fantastic and very solid.

"Shubman Gill has worked hard on his defence. When he last came to England, he played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, a bit like Virat Kohli. But now, the top hand is in much more control. He allows the ball to come to him, trusts in his defence and has all the shots in the book when he goes on the attack," said Shastri on Sky Sports' broadcast.

He also said the 99-run stand between Gill and Ravindra Jadeja, who's unbeaten on 41, have to get going in the first hour. "It's all about that first hour for India tomorrow. They can probably afford to lose one wicket in the first hour to stay on track. England know that if they get a couple of early wickets tomorrow in the first hour of play, then they have a great chance of restricting India."

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, also said in the same vein. "I think it's more keep your eyes on India tomorrow than what can England do. There's no way they should've lost 7-41 in that first innings on the second day and 6-31 in the second innings at Headingley."

"As Ravi said, they should be getting this total up to 450 and beyond tomorrow. They've virtually completely changed their lower-order here. My eyes are on India tomorrow. Can they make up for their mistakes last time?"

He also felt England bowlers can't be put to fault for their efforts on a flat pitch. "England will feel very much the same as they did after day one at Headingley. But it's probably a bit more of a missed opportunity. Before this 99-run partnership between Gill and Jadeja, they were ahead of the game whereas they were never really ahead at Headingley."

"One thing Stokes has, not just because of his leadership but because of results, is he has the belief and backing of his bowling attack. A tough day at the office, back-to-back bowling days for them and Carse limping off, but you can't fault the effort there of the bowlers."