UDC Wins Four Awards For Environmental Excellence And Sustainability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has been honoured with four out of six prestigious international accolades in the fields of environment and sustainability as part of the Green World Awards 2025, organized by The Green Organization. The awards recognise UDC's pioneering initiatives and continuous efforts in advancing environmental sustainability and smart urban development in the State of Qatar.

This recognition also includes UDC's inclusion in the World Green Book. This global publication celebrates excellence in sustainable practices, reflecting the company's steadfast commitment to the Qatar National Vision 2030 and reinforcing its role as a leading developer of sustainable and integrated urban destinations. UDC received four distinguished awards across the following categories:

Gold Award – Gewan Island in Energy Management

This award celebrates UDC's initiatives to reduce carbon emissions across buildings and facilities on Gewan Island by nearly 12% by 2026. This is being achieved through the transition to renewable energy and the implementation of efficient centralized cooling systems. These efforts have helped avoid over 1,769 tons of CO2 emissions the equivalent of planting 29,250 tree seedlings over ten years. Additionally, these accomplishments led to two Guinness World Records: the largest outdoor air-conditioned retail destination and the largest interactive outdoor lighting canopy using advanced LED technology.

Silver Award – The Pearl Island in Corporate Social Responsibility

United Development Company has achieved significant milestones in the field of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), earning international accreditations and prestigious awards that underscore its steadfast commitment to integrating advanced sustainability practices into commercial real estate development. By embedding CSR principles across its operations, UDC supports both environmental stewardship and community well-being within The Pearl and Gewan Islands. With a strategic focus on environmental sustainability, social equity, and ethical governance, UDC is paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future.

Bronze Award – Gewan Island for Pollution & Emission Control

As part of its sustainability efforts, United Development Company is committed to reducing environmental impact through pollution prevention, waste management, and the adoption of best practices. UDC's award-winning initiatives include plastic reduction, e-waste recycling, and responsible waste segregation, contributing to improved environmental quality across its destinations.

UDC was the first Qatari real estate developer to implement the Seabin Project and Collec'Thor Sea Cleaners, helping maintain cleaner marinas at The Pearl Island. These efforts have led to the collection of over 3,000 kg of floating waste, including plastic, glass, and aluminium.

The company was also recognized by Guinness World Records for operating the world's largest pneumatic waste collection system, spanning an impressive 66 kilometers and comprising more than 500 inlets.

Bronze Award – The Pearl Island in Water Management

UDC adopted an integrated approach to water resource management, including the use of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) and efficient desalination technologies.

This helped preserve freshwater resources in the face of scarcity, with over 21 million cubic meters of treated water used to date. The company also incorporated sustainable water elements into its public attractions, such as The Pearl Fountain, Duck Lake, and Beach Centrale.

Commenting on this achievement, Yasser Al Jaidah, President and CEO of United Development Company, said:

“We are proud of this international recognition, which reflects our deep commitment to adopting best practices in environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and resource management - in alignment with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. This achievement is the result of a collective effort, and a long-term strategy aimed at developing smart, environmentally conscious urban destinations that serve both people and the planet. Receiving these awards further motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our environmental initiatives, reinforcing The Pearl and Gewan Islands as exemplary models of sustainable development in Qatar.”

These prestigious awards underscore UDC's dedication to integrating sustainability across all facets of its developments enhancing the quality of life within its communities while actively supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation. UDC remains steadfast in its efforts to elevate the environmental and technical standards across

The Pearl and Gewan Islands, positioning Qatar as a regional leader in sustainable urban development and smart environmental transformation.