Beckham Hails PSG As 'Best Team In The World Right Now'

Doha, Qatar: Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham had described Paris Saint-Germain as“probably the best team in the world right now” in remarks made before Sunday's FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 clash. PSG went on to back up those words with a dominant 4-0 win over his side.

The European champions dominated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to book a quarter-final meeting with Bayern Munich, who has beaten Flamengo. The fixture held personal significance for Beckham, who ended his playing career at the Parisian club in 2013.

“To be honest, it is quite an emotional match for me,” said the former English captain during a pre-match interview.“Obviously, the team that we own is playing probably the best team in the world right now, and who would have thought so, you know, for me, to finish my career in Paris. The way I did with this club was very special. You know, I only spent 6 months there, but it felt like 16 years.



“It's a real family. It's a real special club. Owned by special people, run by a special man, and we're very proud of this moment, to be stood there, knowing that we are playing against PSG as owners, as friends, as partners, it's very special,” added Beckham, who retired in 2013 at the age of 38 after winning a title with the French side and concluding a 21-year soccer career.

Earlier this week, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) marked the 14th anniversary of its acquisition of PSG, celebrating a period of extraordinary transformation, growth, and sporting excellence. That journey reached its peak just weeks ago with the club's historic UEFA Champions League 2025 triumph.