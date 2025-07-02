MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Baguio Awarded Marine Department Contract for Marine Cleansing in the Eastern Waters of Hong Kong for Approximately HK$150 million

HONG KONG, July 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Baguio Green Group Limited (' Baguio ' or the ' Group ', Stock Code: 01397) is pleased to announce that it has been successfully awarded a 3-year contract from the Marine Department of the HKSAR Government (' Government ') for approximately HK$150 million for the provision of“Marine Refuse Cleansing and Disposal Services in the Eastern waters of Hong Kong.”

This contract marks a significant milestone for Baguio, as it represents a strategic expansion of its service portfolio from land to sea, further strengthening its leading position in Hong Kong's integrated environmental services market.

Under the contract, Baguio will deliver comprehensive marine refuse cleansing and ship refuse collection services in the Eastern waters of Hong Kong starting from 1 October 2025 including, but not limited to: Victoria Harbour, Central, Sheung Wan, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui, Yau Ma Tei, Cheung Sha Wan, Shau Kei Wan, Kwun Tong, Sai Kung, Tolo Harbour and Tai Po.

Winning this contract signifies strong market recognition of Baguio's outstanding performance over the past 45 years. The Group will seamlessly extend its professional standards and operational efficiency in land-based waste management to the marine environment, striving to safeguard Hong Kong's valuable marine ecosystem and present a cleaner, more beautiful Victoria Harbour to both residents and tourists. Victoria Harbour is not only a landmark of Hong Kong as an international metropolis but also a core stage for the Government's promotion of Mega Event Economy. Numerous international events, such as fireworks displays, drone shows, and the Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races, take place in the Victoria Harbour. Through its professional services, the Group will provide essential environmental support to events held within the contract's coverage in Victoria Harbour, further enhancing Hong Kong's international image.

The Group will continue to drive innovation in green technologies, proactively exploring more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions to support Hong Kong's smart city development goals. Baguio remains committed to creating a cleaner and more livable environment and to generating long-term value for its shareholders and the wider community.

About Baguio Green Group

Established in 1980, Baguio Green Group (Stock code: 01397) is one of Hong Kong's largest integrated environmental management solution providers. It provides a full spectrum of professional services including professional cleaning, waste collection & recycling, waste management, green technology, green products, horticulture & landscaping, and pest control. The Group delivers innovative environmental solutions using the latest technologies to serve a wide range of customers in various sectors including Government departments, statutory organizations and multinational corporations. Fully committed to ESG, the Group works relentlessly to advance sustainable development and create a cleaner, greener, healthier city for a greener tomorrow.

