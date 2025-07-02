403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UBER Signal Today 02/07: Will Resistance Trigger (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Market Index Analysis
- The Uber Technologies (UBER) is a member of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 is near record highs, but cracks in the bullish trend have emerged. The Bull Bear Power Indicator of the S&P 500 shows a negative divergence, which is a bearish signal hinting at a potential price action reversal.
- The UBER D1 chart shows the Fibonacci Retracement Fan rejecting UBER. It also shows a narrow rising wedge, a bearish chart pattern. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish but shows a decrease over the past five sessions. Trading volumes over the past week were higher during risk-off sessions. Three of the last five candlesticks show bearish patterns at resistance levels.
- UBER Entry Level: Between $89.97 and $94.38 UBER Take Profit: Between $75.41 and $77.58 UBER Stop Loss: Between $96.68 and $99.58 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.17
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment