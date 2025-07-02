GBP/USD Forecast Today 02/07: Retreats (Video)
- The British pound initially did rally a bit during the trading session on Tuesday but gave back those gains as the numbers in the United States, the ISM manufacturing PMI numbers came out a little bit hotter than anticipated. Jobs opening listed under the JOLTS number came out much hotter than anticipated. So, in other words, the United States isn't falling apart, and people started to lose their mind.
That's essentially what we've seen. This shows that maybe there is a lot of“hot money” chasing at this point. Now, all things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see sideways action with maybe a short term downside to it. Keep in mind though, Thursday is the non-farm payroll number in the United States and that will cause chaos.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade the GBP/USD Forex analysis? Check out the best forex trading company in UK worth using.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment