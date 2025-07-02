KELEOPS EXPANDS U.S FOOTPRINT THROUGH STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF KOTAKU

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keleops Group, a global leader in high-tech media with more than 40 million monthly unique visitors worldwide, has completed the acquisition of Kotaku from G/O Media in an all-cash asset deal. This strategic move builds on Keleops' bold vision, strengthens its position as a leader in the digital media sector and further reinforces its U.S. presence - one year after the successful integration of Gizmodo.

Kotaku, launched in 2004, is a trusted and acclaimed voice in gaming, known for its wide reach, engaged community, and honest and sometimes edgy perspectives. Through its website, social media platforms, and widely read newsletter, Kotaku benefits from a high-value audience and keeps its community very engaged. "We are thrilled to welcome the entire Kotaku team to Keleops," says Jean-Guillaume Kleis, CEO and co-founder. "Kotaku isn't just a brand-it's a home for gamers and a place where the culture keeps moving forward. We are honored to shape its future and make such an iconic gaming brand part of our family, as part of our bold vision for Keleops and ongoing U.S. expansion."

With this acquisition, Keleops increases its leadership in the U.S. market, the core of its growth strategy. Kotaku brings a complementary audience to Keleops' existing readership, increases the U.S. scale, and unlocks new commercial and technical synergies. This move confirms Keleops' continued commitment to empower and grow independent media brands, while strengthening its unique lead-generation-based business model for a wide range of tech industry partners.

"Organic growth and strategic acquisitions are fundamental for us to stay ahead of the game," Kleis adds. "This sets us apart and creates real long-term value for our audience and partners. We remain committed to our bold expansion plan, looking for new opportunities and expanding our portfolio, with a clear goal of being world-class in the tech media landscape."

Keleops has proven its expertise in growing media brands organically through its notable success with Gizmodo, where the global audience quadrupled in just one year-driven by unparalleled know-how and onboarding of new senior talent. "Building on our astonishing success with Gizmodo thus far, we are committed to taking Kotaku to the next horizon, reinforcing its status as a must-read for gamers and anyone curious about gaming." Concludes Kleis.

About Kotaku

Founded in 2004, Kotaku is a leading voice in video game journalism, delivering honest and insightful coverage of gaming culture and industry developments. Renowned for its engaged audience, Kotaku reaches 3 million monthly users in the US (Comscore) and boasts a social media community of more than 4 million followers. The platform's blend of news, reviews, and interactive features has established it as an essential destination for gamers and enthusiasts worldwide.

About Keleops

Keleops is a leading international high-tech media group with offices in Zug (Switzerland), New York (USA), and Paris (France). The company owns and operates a portfolio of influential digital media brands across technology, gaming, and digital lifestyle sectors, serving a global audience of more than 40 million monthly unique visitors. Known for its expertise in digital publishing, audience growth, and strategic acquisitions, Keleops is recognized as a key consolidator in the industry, empowering independent media brands and delivering value to both audiences and commercial partners worldwide.

