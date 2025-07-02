New Partnership Is A Slam Dunk: Knight Watch Secures Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a Michigan-based leader in security integration, Knight Watch brings cutting-edge solutions, real-time monitoring, and expert support to the table-making this partnership a slam dunk. The Pistons' Performance Center isn't just where champions train-it's where precision, performance, and preparation come together. And now, with Knight Watch on board, it's where protection, peace of mind, and a safer environment go hand in hand.

"We're honored to team up with such an iconic organization," said Ben Tappenden, Vice President of Sales at Knight Watch. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and investing in our home state. We're proud to help keep the Pistons' facility as sharp and secure as their team."

Stay tuned for more updates, behind-the-scenes highlights, and what's next as Knight Watch and the Detroit Pistons take security and teamwork to the next level.

About Knight Watch Inc.:

Knight Watch is a security integration company headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, making buildings safer, comfortable, and efficient. They are driven to provide solutions that better the lives of their customers and employees. Knight Watch takes complete ownership of the customer experience from start to finish, offering a comprehensive range of services, including physical security, fire protection, HVAC controls, building automation, weapons detection, software development, and more.

