New Partnership Is A Slam Dunk: Knight Watch Secures Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center
"We're honored to team up with such an iconic organization," said Ben Tappenden, Vice President of Sales at Knight Watch. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and investing in our home state. We're proud to help keep the Pistons' facility as sharp and secure as their team."
Stay tuned for more updates, behind-the-scenes highlights, and what's next as Knight Watch and the Detroit Pistons take security and teamwork to the next level.
For more information on how Knight Watch can help protect and optimize your business, visit or contact us at 833-381-2100.
About Knight Watch Inc.:
Knight Watch is a security integration company headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, making buildings safer, comfortable, and efficient. They are driven to provide solutions that better the lives of their customers and employees. Knight Watch takes complete ownership of the customer experience from start to finish, offering a comprehensive range of services, including physical security, fire protection, HVAC controls, building automation, weapons detection, software development, and more.
Contact Information:
Knight Watch Inc.
Paige Niven
Director of Marketing and Sales Management
(269) 381-2100
[email protected]
SOURCE Knight Watch Inc
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment