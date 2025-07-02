Dulquer Salmaan Congratulates Vikram Prabhu For 'Love Marriage' Says Film Is The Exact Pick Me Up One Needs This Season!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 2(IANS) Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday congratulated Tamil actor Vikram Prabhu for his outstanding performance in the recently released Tamil romantic comedy 'Love Marriage', saying, the film was the "exact pick me up" one needed this season.

Taking to his X timeline to compliment Vikram Prabhu, the grandson of the legendary Sivaji Ganesan, who plays the lead in the film, Dulquer said, " My brother @iamVikramPrabhu has hit it out the park with #LoveMarriage !! Do check it out everyone. It's the exact pick me up you need this season ! Killing it mach."

Shanmuga Priyan, the film's director, was thrilled with Dulquer's appreciation and responded to his tweet.

He wrote, "Thank you so much @dulQuer sir. It means the world coming from you. So thrilled you enjoyed #LoveMarriage.. your words are the real pick-me-up for our whole team !! Much love to you sir."

The full-length family entertainer, which has a run time of 126 minutes, released on June 27 this year to good reviews.

The romantic comedy, which revolves around the funny developments that happen when a bridegroom who is 33 years old finally decides to get hitched and his family eventually finds a suitable alliance for him, has taken a strong opening, thanks to postive reviews from the critics.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Shanmuga Priyan had earlier said,“ This film will not only be about the late marriage issue but also about the relationship between the two families involved.”

Shanmuga Priyan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director for filmmaker Anand Shankar on the films 'NOTA' and 'Enemy', and as a co-director for film maker Ra on the film 'Nitham Oru Vaanam'.

Sean Roldan, the current sensation in the Tamil music industry, has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Madhan Christopher. Bharath Vikraman is overseeing editing works and M. Murali is taking care of production designing. The film, laced with entertainment elements, is set against a rural backdrop.

The film has been produced by Rise East Entertainment in association with Assure Films.