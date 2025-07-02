Intelligence Report Finds Switzerland Remains Target For Spies
-
Deutsch
de
Globale Konfrontation hat Auswirkungen auf die Schweiz
Original
Read more: Globale Konfrontation hat Auswirkungen auf die Schwei
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) is particularly concerned about the online radicalisation of young people when it comes to the threat of terrorism, as it wrote on Wednesday in its situation report Security Switzerland 2025.
+ The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service
Globally, the FIS sees the dangers in the rivalry between the US and China, which will characterise security policy in the coming years. Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are working more closely together and want to change the international order, the intelligence service stated. The Ukraine war is likely to continue in 2025.
At the same time, the conflict between Israel and Iran escalated. All of this is increasing the pressure on Switzerland. As a technology hub and host state of international organisations, the threat of espionage is growing.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Popular Stories More Demographics Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system works Read more: Mortgages in Switzerland: how the system work
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment