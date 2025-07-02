Artist Saype Pays Tribute To Women's Football In Geneva
In a press release from the City of Geneva, Saype explains that art and sport have the power to transcend the barriers between human beings. The fresco in Parc La Grange aims to convey this message.
The work depicts a child tracing a figure on the ground that resembles a football pitch. The girl imagines“her own pitch, made to measure”. Whatever its origin, the lines drawn by the child“become above all a place for sharing”.
The fresco, painted directly on the grass using entirely biodegradable paint, covers an area of 8,500 m2, according to the City of Geneva in its press release. The design took 4 days to complete. The environmentally-friendly pigments used reflect“the artist's commitment to sustainability”.
