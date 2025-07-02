The NAGA Group: Research update from SMC available –“BUY” recommendation confirmed and price target raised

EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Research Update

SMC Recommendation BUY

(unchanged) Price target (in EUR) 1.70

(1.60) Upside potential (closing price EUR 0.68) 150%



Hamburg, 2 July 2025 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ) maintains a“BUY” rating in the latest research update from SMC. The price target is raised to EUR 1.70 (previously: EUR 1.60). Based on a Xetra closing price of EUR 0.68 on 1 July 2025, the share is attributed an upside potential of 150%.

Analysts emphasize the increased profitability resulting from synergy effects and efficiency gains after the merger with Capex, as well as the discontinuation of unprofitable business areas. The positive free cash flow is also highlighted. The increase in revenue at the beginning of 2025, as well as the upturn in momentum in the second quarter, are viewed as indicators of a return to growth. Management's targets for 2025 are considered achievable.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.



Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG

Michael Milonas

Co-Founder and Deputy CEO

