Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.00 per share - successful internationalization strategy underpins transaction activity

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share (previous year: EUR 2.25) resolved with an approval rate of 99.20%

High level of approval for all items on the agenda

Dr. Kristian Schleede elected as member of the Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee Forecast for financial year 2025 and communicated exit targets confirmed Munich, July 02, 2025 - The Annual General Meeting of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) today approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.00 per share (previous year: EUR 2.25) for the financial year 2024 and ratified the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2024. In addition, Dr. Kristian Schleede was elected by the Annual General Meeting to replace Dr. Axel Müller, who stepped down from office in April 2025, as a member of the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Committee. Volker Rofalski, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Dr. Axel Müller for his many years of loyal service on the Supervisory Board and his valuable work on the Audit Committee. At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Kristian Schleede to the Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee. He is a distinguished leader with proven investment and private equity expertise, particularly from his time at Mutares. With his strategic vision and deep understanding of corporate transformation, he will provide valuable momentum for the next phase of growth at our company." The Annual General Meeting was hosted by the Management Board members of Mutares Management SE, Mark Friedrich (CFO) and Johannes Laumann (CIO). In their presentation, they reviewed the successful financial year 2024 with EUR 5 billion in revenues in the Mutares Group and EUR 108 million in net income of the Mutares Holding. The listing of Steyr Motors and the sale of Frigoscandia, which stood out from the total of seven exit transactions in 2024, were the main drivers of the pleasing earnings development. In addition, the Mutares Management Board was able to point to 13 completed and six signed and now partially completed acquisitions in the past year. With the further development of the portfolio in all four business segments, the Management Board believes that Mutares is well on track to achieve its medium-term target of consolidated revenues of EUR 10 billion and a net income of EUR 200 million for the Mutares Holding by 2028. In this context, the Management Board emphasized the internationalization strategy with new locations in China, the US and India. The first acquisitions already made from the newly established locations underpin the success of the global expansion. Johannes Laumann, CIO, commented: "Our Company has developed successfully in 2024. We have taken Mutares to a new level internationally and further expanded the portfolio. Mutares has grown to annualized revenues of EUR 7 billion in 2024 and has thus achieved a seven-fold increase within five years. Also on the exit side, with the further maturity of our portfolio, we are currently running eight processes that provide a good foundation for successful deals." The speakers paid particular attention to the portion of the portfolio that is in the harvesting phase. Among other things, they discussed the partial sale of further shares in Steyr Motors in the current year and the successful stock market listing of the Terranor Group in Stockholm, Sweden. "We have achieved a high degree of maturity in our portfolio thanks to the dynamic portfolio expansion in recent years and the transformation successes we have achieved. We have set ourselves the goal of selling some portfolio companies in 2025. We are clearly sticking to our goal for 2025 of generating more than EUR 200 million in exit proceeds," adds Johannes Laumann. With a view to the current financial year, the Management Board has confirmed the communicated forecast for the financial year 2025. This envisages an increase in revenues in the Mutares Group to between EUR 6.5 billion and EUR 7.5 billion. For Mutares Holding, a net income for the year in a range of EUR 130 million to EUR 160 million is expected, which is expected to be mainly derived from exits. Furthermore, the Management Board has confirmed its intention to address the bond liabilities of the Holding at the end of the year, in conjunction with refinancing the bond 23/27. All proposed resolutions on the agenda items put to the vote received clear approval from the Annual General Meeting. The Management Board answered all of the shareholders' questions comprehensively and competently as part of a stimulating and objective discussion. The actions of the members of the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders' Committee for the past financial year were approved by the shareholders with a clear majority. The voting presence at the Annual General Meeting was 46.75% at the time of the vote. 