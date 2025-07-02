Delhi High Court Revives Crocs' Lawsuit Against Indian Footwear Brands Over Design Copying
The court overturned a 2019 ruling that had dismissed Crocs' cases and ordered the lawsuits to be reconsidered on their merits.
Crocs, the US-based footwear giant, had filed multiple suits against companies like Bata India, Relaxo, Liberty Shoes, Action, Aqualite, and Bioworld Merchandising.
The brand claimed these firms were imitating the distinctive shape and perforated look of its clogs, thereby misleading consumers and harming its brand reputation.
A division bench comprising Justices C. Hari Shankar and Ajay Digpaul ruled that the earlier dismissal by a single judge was legally flawed. They directed that the matter be sent back to a single-judge bench for a full hearing.
Back in February 2019, the single judge had dismissed all six passing-off suits, arguing that Crocs was seeking continued trademark protection for a design that had only temporary protection under the Designs Act, 2000.
The court had also questioned the novelty of Crocs' design, calling it a basic trade variant of a sandal and not worthy of exclusive rights.
However, the division bench took a different view, stating that Crocs' passing-off claims deserved a detailed review. The US firm maintains that its clog design qualifies for shape trademark protection, and that the alleged copying is misleading customers.
In trademark law,“passing off” refers to the practice of one company imitating another's branding or product look to gain unfair advantage, especially when the original product does not hold a registered trademark.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment