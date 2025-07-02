Over Half Of Future Indian Start-Ups Expected From Tier 2 And 3 Cities: Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India is positioned to emerge as a global start-up superpower by 2035, with more than half of new start-ups expected to originate from cities beyond major metropolitan areas, according to a comprehensive report released at the 10th Matrix Global Summit.

The study, titled 'India as a Start-up Superpower by 2035' and published by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Bangalore, outlines a strategic roadmap for developing a more inclusive and geographically distributed start-up ecosystem.

The report draws on insights from 60 ecosystem stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and academic leaders.

It identifies a significant shift toward establishing start-up activity in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, moving beyond the traditional concentration in major urban centres.

The findings were presented as part of TiE Bangalore's vision for transforming India's entrepreneurial landscape over the next decade.

According to the research, achieving start-up superpower status will require substantial reforms across multiple sectors, including policy frameworks, educational systems, capital access mechanisms, and deep-technology innovation infrastructure.

The report emphasises the need for coordinated efforts to address existing gaps in the current start-up ecosystem.

Madan Padaki, President, TiE Bangalore, stated that the country has an opportunity to develop an ecosystem that prioritises inclusivity and transformative impact.

The organisation's leadership highlighted the potential for India to architect a fundamentally different approach to start-up development compared to existing global models.

The report establishes several quantitative targets for 2035, including start-ups contributing 15 percent to India's gross domestic product, generating 50 million new employment opportunities, and producing more than 100 global initial public offerings.

These metrics represent a significant expansion from current levels of start-up contribution to the national economy.

Educational integration forms a central component of the proposed strategy, with recommendations to embed entrepreneurship programs in 75 percent of secondary schools and 80 percent of higher education institutions.

The plan anticipates engaging approximately one million students annually in start-up-focused curricula and practical experience programs.

The study identifies several systemic challenges that currently limit India's start-up potential, including fragmented policy approaches across different states and levels of government, insufficient access to capital for early-stage ventures, and limited institutional support for entrepreneurs who experience business failures.

These barriers are cited as significant obstacles to achieving the proposed growth targets.

To address these challenges, the report recommends implementing a unified national policy framework for start-ups, developing patient domestic capital sources, and establishing specialised deep-technology clusters in emerging cities.

Specific locations mentioned include Coimbatore, Kochi, and Indore as potential hubs for advanced technology development and innovation.

The research also establishes inclusion targets designed to broaden participation in India's start-up ecosystem. The plan calls for achieving 40 percent representation of women founders and increasing rural participation in entrepreneurial activities.

This approach aims to position India as both a centre for cost-effective innovation solutions and a source of scalable deep-technology intellectual property.

The report's release at the Matrix Global Summit represents part of ongoing efforts to coordinate India's start-up development strategy among various stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The findings are expected to inform policy discussions and investment decisions as the country works toward its 2035 objectives.

(KNN Bureau)