BD India Roadshow Introduces Physicians From Across 7 Cities To Cutting-Edge Atherothrombectomy Technology For Vascular Disease Treatment
Interactive case on Atherothrombectomy by global expert during India roadshow by BD India
Organized in Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, and New Delhi, the roadshow brought together top physicians and healthcare institutions committed to adopting next-generation technologies that ultimately lead to better patient care in the vascular segment.
|
Proctorship and clinical discussions on Atherothrombectomy facilitated by BD India
Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said,“At BD it has been our constant endeavour to introduce latest technologies for physicians and healthcare providers to enable better clinical outcomes for patients therefore improving their quality of life. Aligned with this and our purpose of advancing the world of health, we organized a multi-city roadshow for physicians on atherothrombectomy best practices for treatment of patients suffering from vascular diseases. The roadshow was successful in enabling vascular care training of over 30 healthcare professionals across 7 cities in India by the renowned global KOL from Leipzig, Germany.”
The global expert, trained physicians from top Indian hospitals through proctorships and interactive case and clinical discussions. He played a pivotal role in sharing international best practices and real-world insights on the use of mechanical Athero-thrombectomy in the treatment of complex arterial and venous lesions.
Vascular diseases restrict the blood flow in the arteries and veins of the body which leads to issues like pain, swelling and claudication. This may occur due to blockages in the blood vessels caused by plaque (fatty deposits) or thrombosis (blood clots). These blockages, if not treated timely, may also lead to severe complications like amputation of the limbs or pulmonary embolism.
With the introduction of BD's atherothrombectomy devices, BD India now offers holistic solutions for the treatment of vascular diseases.
About BD India
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics, and the delivery of care. BD helps customers enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety, and expand access to health care.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment