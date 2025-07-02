Rockbreaks Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Appoints Gordon Robb CEO To Lead Transition Into Production At Montauban

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) has named Gordon Robb as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, as the Company advances toward gold and silver production at its Montauban Project in Quebec. Robb brings over a decade of experience in global capital markets and mining finance, most recently with Scottie Resources. Paul Mastantuono will continue as Chairman while assuming the role of COO. ESGold is finalizing construction, concentrate testing, and an updated PEA at Montauban, alongside its Ambient Noise Tomography survey. The new leadership structure supports ESGold's dual focus on near-term cash flow and long-term exploration.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

