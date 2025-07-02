Investornewsbreaks Why Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is focused on delivering comprehensive investment solutions from traditional finance as well as decentralized finance to high-net-worth and institutional clients.“Operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, Solowin is licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and offers access to a full suite of financial services through its secure, one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win,” reads a recent article.“Driven by a vision to create a modernized financial services infrastructure, especially to bridging traditional finance and the Web3 technology, Solowin has prioritized innovation, agility, and client-first experiences. The firm has experienced robust growth, aligning itself with evolving capital markets and emerging technologies. Its investment strategy is designed to enable seamless access to capital markets and diversified investment opportunities through cutting-edge financial technology.”

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3 solutions, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, is one of Hong Kong's first regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services. For more information, visit the company's website at .

