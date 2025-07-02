Investornewsbreaks Why Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) Is 'One To Watch'
About Solowin Holdings
Solowin Holdings is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide. Spanning both traditional and virtual assets, Solowin's offerings include investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and Web3 solutions, tailored to support the next generation of investors. Solowin's wholly owned subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, is one of Hong Kong's first regulated virtual asset service providers. Its advanced electronic platform, Solomon VA+, is Hong Kong's first app to integrate traditional and virtual asset trading with wealth management services. For more information, visit the company's website at .
