Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Latin America Strengthens Trade Ties With BRICS, Says Chamber Head

Latin America Strengthens Trade Ties With BRICS, Says Chamber Head


2025-07-02 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Latin America is expanding its trade and economic cooperation with the BRICS countries, particularly Russia, with key sectors like fuel and agricultural products seeing increased activity, a commerce official said.

Domingo Garcia, President of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, said in an exclusive commentary at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the region remains open to trade across a variety of strategic sectors.

“We are just seeing an improvement in the trade from Russia to Brazil, particularly in diesel,” he said, noting that the fuel is essential for agricultural machinery. Garcia added that this increase in diesel imports is supporting Brazil's agricultural industry.

In the other direction, he said, Latin America countries are shipping a range of key products to Russia, with coffee beans, cocoa, and dairy products being among the most prominent.

“Russia is one of the highest in terms of consume of dairy products, such as milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, and kefir. [...] So Russia is looking towards countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina for these products,” Garcia stated.

Speaking at the TV BRIC studio in the Roscongress International Cooperation Area, Garcia also addressed the broader cooperation within the BRICS group.

“Brazil is the only member of Latin America that is part of BRICS. There are other countries that are in the circle of cooperation, but Brazil is a key player,” he said.

Garcia also noted that strong intra-regional trade within Latin America is supported by a common language, culture, and historical ties.

“There are cultural roots that help us do trade and there's a lot of trade happening between Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina,” he added, highlighting a regional unity that increasingly reaches across the Atlantic to Russia.

MENAFN02072025000153011029ID1109753017

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search