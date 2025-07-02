Latin America Strengthens Trade Ties With BRICS, Says Chamber Head
Domingo Garcia, President of the Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Russia, said in an exclusive commentary at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that the region remains open to trade across a variety of strategic sectors.
“We are just seeing an improvement in the trade from Russia to Brazil, particularly in diesel,” he said, noting that the fuel is essential for agricultural machinery. Garcia added that this increase in diesel imports is supporting Brazil's agricultural industry.
In the other direction, he said, Latin America countries are shipping a range of key products to Russia, with coffee beans, cocoa, and dairy products being among the most prominent.
“Russia is one of the highest in terms of consume of dairy products, such as milk, ice cream, cheese, yogurts, and kefir. [...] So Russia is looking towards countries such as Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina for these products,” Garcia stated.
Speaking at the TV BRIC studio in the Roscongress International Cooperation Area, Garcia also addressed the broader cooperation within the BRICS group.
“Brazil is the only member of Latin America that is part of BRICS. There are other countries that are in the circle of cooperation, but Brazil is a key player,” he said.
Garcia also noted that strong intra-regional trade within Latin America is supported by a common language, culture, and historical ties.
“There are cultural roots that help us do trade and there's a lot of trade happening between Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Argentina,” he added, highlighting a regional unity that increasingly reaches across the Atlantic to Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment