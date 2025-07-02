403
Issawi Conveys King's Pride In University Of Jordan's Rise To 324Th Ranking Globally
Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi conveyed pride and appreciation of His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to University of Jordan (UJ) on the occasion of its "historic" achievement of climbing to 324th position globally, according to the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2026.
In a phone call with UJ President Dr. Nazir Obeidat on Wednesday, Issawi greeted the university's faculty, administrative staff, and students on this milestone, which reflects the "ongoing institutional" efforts to achieve academic and research excellence.
Issawi added that this progress consolidates the UJ's presence among the world's top universities, which would enhance the image of Jordanian higher education on the international stage.
Obeidat , in turn, expressed his deep gratitude for this Royal gesture, as the Royal attention for the university is "a source of pride and motivation" to continue making further accomplishments in serving Jordan's higher education sector and its development and prosperity.
Obeidat noted the university is "committed" to fulfilling His Majesty's aspirations, under the King's vision and directives, echoing the late King Hussein bin Talal's insight to make the UJ "a learning beacon and a destination for Arab youth aspiring for excellence."
Obeidat said he would convey pride of His Majesty and His Royal Highness Crown Prince to the university's faculty, students, and administration, in appreciation of their efforts and an incentive to achieve further excellence, especially as the UJ to celebrate graduation of its 60th class.
