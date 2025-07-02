Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Has Announced Changes To The Fifth Issue Of Its One-Riyal (QR1) Banknotes

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) Has Announced Changes To The Fifth Issue Of Its One-Riyal (QR1) Banknotes


2025-07-02 02:02:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has announced changes to the fifth issue of its one-riyal (QR1) banknotes.
QCB,however, said old QR1 notes (in the same edition) will remain in circulation.
Changes to the other currency denominations will be“applied” at a later time, QCB said today.

MENAFN02072025000067011011ID1109753004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search