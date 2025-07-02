Hag'aa Star Heralds Hot Winds And Storms For Qatar: QMD
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Meteorology Department announced that tonight marks the first night of the Hag'aa star, the third of the summer stars. The star's ascent will last 13 days.
The Indian monsoon low dominates most of the Arabian peninsula's atmopshere during this period, which is characterised by an increase in hot blowing winds, storms, and heat.
This period is also considered to be the driest period in the summer season.
