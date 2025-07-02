Trump Says Israel Agrees To A Gaza Ceasefire

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has said that Israel is ready to agree to a peace deal with Hamas, as he works to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza, according to media reports.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote:“Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War.”

He added that representatives from Qatar and Egypt would present the final proposal to Hamas. As of now, there has been no official response from either Israel or Hamas to Trump's statement.

“The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring peace, will deliver this final proposal,” Trump said.“I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal, because it will not get better - it will only get worse.”

Speaking earlier during a visit to Florida, Trump expressed optimism that a ceasefire-for-hostages agreement could be reached by next week between Israel and Hamas.

He emphasized that he would be“very firm” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the need for a swift ceasefire in Gaza.

“We hope it's going to happen. And we're looking forward to it happening sometime next week,” Trump said.“We want to get the hostages out.”

Hamas has indicated a willingness to release the remaining hostages in Gaza as part of a broader deal to end the war. However, Israel maintains that the conflict can only end if Hamas is fully disarmed and dismantled. So far, both sides remain firmly entrenched in their positions, with little indication of compromise, according to The Guardian.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 56,647 people and wounded 134,105, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

