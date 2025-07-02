Watermelon Yield Shrinks In Khost Due To Drought

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Farmers in southeastern Khost province report a drastic decrease in watermelon harvest due to drought this year and are asking the government to provide water for their crops as well as assist them in areas of improved seeds, fertilizers and pesticides.

Fazal-ur-Rahman, a farmer in Babrak Tani area of the Alisher Tarizo district, told Pajhwok Afghan News the climate of the province was suitable for growing watermelons, but this year the yield declined due to lack of water, improved seeds, chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or cold storage facilities.

“The government has done nothing to support farmers in areas of seeds, fertilizers, cold storage, medicines, and water. We do everything ourselves. We receive medicines that are of poor quality. If good medicines are provided to us, our yields will improve”.

Bakhtullah, another farmer, explained his watermelon plants did not grow properly this year due to drought while the government had banned digging deep wells.

“We approached the relevant authorities several times, but they do not allow us to dig deep wells. We have only asked them for permission to clean our wells”.

Climate change has a profound negative impact on Afghanistan's agricultural sector, resulting in reduced agricultural yields, agricultural experts say.

According to Mir Nawaz Elmi, an expert, climate change has affected not only Afghanistan but the entire world, so if the government builds water storage dams in remote areas of the country, the problem of water shortage could be partially resolved.

Officials of the Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department explain watermelons were cultivated on about 130 hectares of land in Khost last year, but this year the cultivation was fewer due to drought.

Bahir Gul Saberi, an advisor to the Department, told Pajhwok extension centers have been established in the capital and all districts to address the problems of farmers.

“This year, farmers have grown fewer watermelons due to the drought, because watermelon plants require enough water”: Saberi added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the provincial governor, Mustaghfer Gurbaz, told Pajhwok acting Minister for Water and Energy had promised during his recent visit to the province that he planned to build a water storage dam in each district, which would increase the water level.

Based on the plan, he added, various dams have been built in the provincial capital, Khost City, and some districts and the plan's full implementation would largely resolve farmers' problems.

Totally, watermelon harvest was 3,900 tonnes in the province last year, but this year figure is estimated at 2,600 tonnes.

