Financial Gravity Welcomes New Family Office Director Mitch Monson

MENAFN - News Direct) Austin, TX | July 02, 2025 06:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTC: FGCO) (“Financial Gravity”), welcomes Mitch Monson aboard as a Family Office Director.

Mitch is a seasoned financial professional with over 25 years of experience. He truly enjoys working with his clients. His favorite areas of focus are tax-optimized income planning and efficient wealth transfer road mapping for retirees.

As a fiduciary, he takes an all-encompassing approach to investing, risk management, legacy planning, and tax planning. Mitch holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from the University of Utah, as well as his Series 65 and life/health licenses.

As a Family Office Director, Mitch is responsible for prescribing advanced tax solutions and ensuring his network of partners fill those solutions with fidelity to his plan. He relies on the experts at Financial Gravity, Inc., a true partner -- not just a vendor -- who helps him deliver lower costs, higher tax efficiency, more comprehensive diversification, and more transparent risk management.

Mitch shared,“I'm thrilled to join Financial Gravity, a leader in consolidating the typically segregated disciplines of proactive tax planning, wealth management, estate planning, and tax compliance.”

Financial Gravity CEO Scott Winters shared,“We are thrilled to have Mitch join us at Financial Gravity. We look forward to a bright future together and continued growth together.”

About Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Our vision at Financial Gravity is to be the industry leader in democratizing family office benefits for the mass affluent American family. Our Turnkey Multi-Family Office Charter revolutionizes financial services by using a multi-disciplinary approach, bringing together all facets of a client's financial life and empowering them with personalized solutions. The result is an unparalleled client experience.

We bring the advantages of the family office model that were once only available to the super-wealthy. We provide coordinated advice, without conflict, regarding taxes, investments, and risk management. This coordination of advice provides both efficiency and tax advantages, which can generate meaningfully higher returns for clients without exposing them to additional portfolio risk. For more information about Financial Gravity Companies, Inc., please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert, or change any of them and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.