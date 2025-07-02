The Possible Zone Partners With Future Of Higher Education

BOSTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Possible Zone (TPZ), an innovative educational nonprofit where young people strengthen their college and career readiness while building in-demand skills, is proud to partner with Future of Higher Education (FOHE) – the largest community of founders, executives, educators, operators, investors, and advocates who are building the future of post-secondary education and training across the U.S. and beyond.

"FOHE's 4,900+ members are leading initiatives across the spectrum of post-secondary innovation, including at the intersection with high school education, which is what we do at The Possible Zone," said Joanna Sanborn , Vice President of Post-secondary Pathways. "FOHE focuses on traditional college, new college alternatives, workforce development, and corporate learning and development – pathways that our students explore as they prepare for their post-high school lives."

Young people spark their passions as they develop entrepreneurial spirit, durable skills and mindsets, and valuable networks through TPZ's exciting, tuition-free, experiential learning program. These students thrive as they explore STEAM technologies in a state-of-the-art Innovation Center, and build 21st century competencies in supportive afterschool programming. Reinforced by a network of educational and industry partners, and guided by college and career advisors, TPZ students launch their futures as continuous learners, equipped to pursue innovative and in-demand careers.

As FOHE's Title Sponsor, TPZ is helping to strengthen FOHE's network and influence and support educational offerings, convenings, and outreach.

"TPZ deeply supports FOHE's mission to accelerate innovation and excellence in postsecondary learning, and they share our commitment to making FOHE the ultimate resource for anyone building the future of higher education. We're grateful for the trust they have shown in us as FOHE's inaugural Title Sponsor," said FOHE Co-founders Ray Batra and Jake Weissbourd.

Headquartered in Boston, The Possible Zone mission is to advance economic equity by ensuring young people develop the entrepreneurial spirit, skills, and networks to launch successful careers. The youth development program is proud to partner with several higher education institutions, including Bunker Hill Community College, Bridgewater and Framingham State Universities, DUET-Southern New Hampshire University, Franklin Cummings Tech, Northeastern University College of Professional Studies, and Wentworth Institute of Technology. TPZ is expanding relationships with leading academic and industry partners to develop pathways that lead to innovative careers that fuel the economy and advance economic mobility, such as those emerging in Advanced Manufacturing, Information Technology, Clean Energy, Business/Finance, and Healthcare.

Learn more at possiblezone/fohe and fohe .

SOURCE The Possible Zone

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED