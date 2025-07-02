Amynta Combines Oryx Insurance Brokerage And Total Program Management To Create Fully Integrated Healthcare Practice

NEW YORK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group , a leading insurance services provider, today announced the strategic expansion of its healthcare practice to create a fully integrated offering to the healthcare market through the combination of its underwriting units, Oryx Insurance Brokerage (Oryx) and Total Program Management (TPM). The combined business will operate as Oryx Healthcare, leveraging best-in-class underwriting solutions with a broader offering to serve the needs of our agent and broker partners.

The addition of Oryx Healthcare will enhance Oryx's market leading position in construction and manufacturing. Oryx will continue under the leadership of Tom Pasquale as President and CEO and Kevin Mordarski will lead the expansion of product and geographic opportunities as Oryx Healthcare's practice leader.

Oryx Healthcare is designed to address a wide spectrum of risk management services to middle market healthcare organizations. The combination offers an extensive range of insurance products and services on a single platform to serve the needs of the healthcare market, including allied health, long-term care, social service and senior care services.

Bob Schultz, Head of Insurance Programs at Amynta Group, commented, "This combination brings together TPM's longstanding healthcare expertise with the deep product and underwriting depth of Oryx, positioning the Company to provide innovative insurance solutions that address the unique needs of the healthcare market. We have an outstanding team that will continue to deliver best-in-class service and even greater solutions to our agents and brokers."

About Amynta

Amynta Group is an insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in total managed premium across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. For more information, please visit .

