Oaxaca To Belize: Birding Expeditions Unveils Wild Tours At Global Birdfair 2025

Birding Expeditions – Expert-led birding tours across Guatemala, Mexico & Belize, connecting travelers with rare species and rich ecosystems.

Meet local experts and plan your next birding adventure through Oaxaca, Guatemala & Belize at Global Birdfair 2025, Stand No. 28, Marquee NIGHTINGALE.

- Birding Expeditions spokespersonANTIGUA GUATEMALA, GUATEMALA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Birding Expeditions, a leading operator of birdwatching and nature tours across Central America and Mexico, will exhibit at Global Birdfair 2025, held 11–13 July at the Lyndon Top Caravan Site by Rutland Water.Known for expertly guided, conservation-focused birding adventures, Birding Expeditions will spotlight three premier destinations in the Neotropics:Oaxaca, Mexico – One of Mexico's richest birding regions, Oaxaca offers a dazzling diversity of habitats and endemic species, from high-elevation cloud forests to dry interior valleys. Highlights include two of the region's most sought-after species: the Rose-bellied Bunting and the Orange-breasted Bunting. Their signature Oaxaca Birding Tour offers unparalleled access to these species and many more.Guatemala – Their tours traverse the mist-shrouded highlands, home to the Resplendent Quetzal, and the tropical lowlands of Petén and Tikal, revealing a full spectrum of Central American birdlife. This Guatemala Mountains & Rainforest experience features key species, including the striking Horned Guan and the vibrant Pink-headed Warbler.Belize – From Crooked Tree to La Milpa, visitors can explore biodiverse wetlands and forests teeming with tropical species such as the spectacular Ocellated Turkey and the mighty Orange-breasted Falcon. These highlights are central to Birding Expeditions' expertly curated Belize Birding Tours .Birding Expeditions – The Mayan World Birding Tour Operator – will be at Guatemala Stand No. 28, Marquee NIGHTINGALE. Visitors can expect:.Professional staff available to discuss travel and tour opportunities in Guatemala, Belize, and Mexico“Global Birdfair is a unique opportunity to connect with the international birding community,” said Benedicto Grijalva, Marketing Director for Birding Expeditions.“We're excited to share the incredible biodiversity of Oaxaca, Guatemala, and Belize, and to show how responsible travel supports conservation and local communities.”Visit Birding Expeditions at Global Birdfair 2025 to discover your next birding adventure and learn how mindful travel can protect birds and their habitats.About Birding ExpeditionsBirding Expeditions is Central America and Mexico's premier birdwatching tour operator, offering tailored, guided expeditions across Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico. Their mission: to connect travelers with the region's extraordinary birdlife and to champion habitat conservation through ecotourism.

Benedicto Grijalva

Birding Expeditions

+502 7832 2742

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.