INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT)

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sarepta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SRPT) securities during the Class Period.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Sarepta should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

Allegations in the Complaint

Sarepta is a biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic medicine, including its gene therapy product ELEVIDYS , developed for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. According to the filed complaint, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements concerning the safety profile, clinical development, and commercial prospects of ELEVIDYS.

It is alleged that Sarepta:



Misrepresented the safety of ELEVIDYS, despite serious risks;

Failed to detect or disclose severe adverse events during clinical trials;

Withheld material information that eventually led to halted dosing, increased regulatory scrutiny, and suspension of shipments; Lacked a reasonable basis for positive statements about ELEVIDYS's safety and potential for expanded use.

Key Events and Stock Impact



March 18, 2025 : Sarepta disclosed the death of a patient treated with ELEVIDYS. Shares dropped 27.44% , closing at $73.54 .

April 4, 2025 : Sarepta halted certain clinical studies after European regulators called for a safety review. Shares fell 7.13% , closing at $54.43 .

June 15, 2025 : A second patient death due to acute liver failure was announced , along with shipment suspensions. Shares plummeted 42.12% , closing at $20.91 . June 24, 2025 : The FDA issued a safety communication regarding the deaths . Shares declined another 8.01% , closing at $17.46 on June 25, 2025.

Investor Action Deadline

If you purchased Sarepta securities during the Class Period and suffered losses, you have until August 25, 2025 , to request the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

