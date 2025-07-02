Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Data & AI, And Business Intelligence & Analytics Are The Most In Demand Areas For M&A According To Buyers

2025-07-02 12:46:07
They also conducted a series of interviews with market experts that helped to ascertain where value is being created, and how firms in this space can best position themselves in this large and growing market.

Key findings:

  • Strategic acquirers are prioritizing businesses with clear market leadership, scalable and in-demand services, and recurring revenue models.
  • Strategic acquires are particularly drawn to firms that demonstrate vertical specialization (particularly in data-critical industries), premium partnership status with key software vendors, and advanced technology or workflow tools that enable efficiency and differentiation at scale.
  • Firms that provide integrated end-to-end capabilities are viewed as particularly well-positioned to support the long-term digital transformation agendas of clients.

A full set of slides containing all findings from the research can be downloaded here

For further questions or to discuss the findings in more detail, please contact Jonathan Davis , [email protected] or Daniel Hart , [email protected] .

About JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information, and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history.

Contact: Nati Cucalon-Robles – Marketing Director, EMEA and APAC
+ 44 (0) 7578 701 851 | [email protected]
