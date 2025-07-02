Guy Harvey Foundation And Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's Harte Research Institute Launch Educational Programming In Texas

Hammerhead Sharks - Jessica Harvey Notebook (Courtesy - Guy Harvey Foundation)

Jace Tunnell holding lightning whelk (Courtesy - Harte Research Institute)

Resources are available to educators and community organizations in Texas

- Guy Harvey Foundation CEO Jessica HarveyFORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) is expanding into Texas through a partnership with the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (HRI), to provide educational resources in the state focused on marine science and ocean conservation.In addition to collaborating with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and providing funding to affiliated researchers to better understand and conserve the ocean environment, the GHF also develops highly engaging educational resources for classroom, immersive self-paced instruction and hosts train-the-teacher events to help educators foster the next era of marine conservationists, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.With this collaboration, the GHF and HRI will offer a combined virtual catalog that includes more than 300 marine science and ocean conservation resources to be made available to K-12 educators and community organizations in Texas.“Over the past year, we've made significant progress in supporting educators through in-person training sessions and providing free educational resources accessible to anyone,” said Guy Harvey Foundation CEO Jessica Harvey.“This is part of our effort to support a blended learning experience in Florida classrooms that is fun, exciting and cultivates love of the ocean. This wonderful new partnership with HRI allows us to collectively bring our 'blended learning' experiences to K-12 schools across Texas. We feel these resources, both virtual and teacher-led, offer significant benefits for students and educators.”Founded by a generous endowment from local publisher and noted conservationist Ed Harte, HRI has spent the last 25 years working to ensure a sustainable Gulf by integrating marine science with expertise in policy, social sciences and economics, as well as bringing together leading minds across the U.S., Mexico and Cuba.Aside from contributing virtual resources to GHF's virtual educational catalog, HRI is also making its Nurdle Patrol Teacher Kits available to educators in Florida who participate in upcoming Conservation Education Program teacher trainings. A Teacher Nurdle Patrol Kit typically includes materials to help identify nurdles and learn about plastics in the ocean. Nurdles are small plastic pellets that serve as a raw material in the manufacturing of plastic products and wash up on beaches, riverbanks and lake shorelines worldwide by the millions. Examples of these materials include a flash drive with grade level curriculum, six glass jars of nurdles, and informational cards packed inside a nice zipper pouch.“Thanks to this partnership with the Guy Harvey Foundation, we're expanding the reach of our marine debris awareness work through Jace Tunnell's Beachcombing videos and Nurdle Patrol Kits,” said Harte Research Institute's Senior Executive Director Greg Stunz.“The Guy Harvey Foundation's Expedition Notebooks series and Beachcombing share the same spirit - engaging, science-based storytelling that connects with audiences of all ages. By combining forces, we're giving science teachers across the country powerful tools to teach students about ocean conservation and how we can all be part of the solution to plastic pollution.”Highlights of the combined catalog include Guy Harvey Conservation Training; Marine Science 101; Jessica Harvey Expedition Notebooks; Plastics Pollution, Plastics Solution; and much more.Educators and community organizations may access a downloadable copy of the 2024-2025 GHF education catalog, which includes all GHF and HRI resources, at . Resources are free and do not require a registered teacher account to access.For more information about the Guy Harvey Foundation's educational, research and conservation initiatives, or to get involved, visit . Follow the Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @GuyHarveyOcean.About the Guy Harvey Foundation: With a focused mission to better understand and conserve the ocean environment, the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF) collaborates with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides funding to affiliated researchers who share this objective The GHF also develops and hosts cutting-edge educational programs that help educators to foster the next era of marine conservationists, ensuring that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. .About the Harte Research Institute: The Harte Research Institute, an endowed research component of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, is dedicated to advancing the long-term sustainable use and conservation of the Gulf. HRI provides science-driven solutionsTM and international leadership in generating and disseminating knowledge about the Gulf ecosystem and its critical role in the economies of the North America region. Learn more at .###

