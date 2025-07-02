Celebrate Safely: 4Th Of July BBQ & Celebration Essentials From Mercury Insurance

Simple steps to protect your home, family, and guests during Independence Day gatherings

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Day is one of the most anticipated holidays of the year-bringing people together for backyard barbecues, fireworks displays, and other time-honored traditions. But with celebration comes responsibility. July 4th is also one of the leading days for home fires and injury-related emergency room visits across the country.

That's why Mercury Insuranc is encouraging families to take a proactive approach to safety this summer by following expert-recommended tips to reduce fire risks, prevent injuries, and protect their homes and loved ones.

"July 4th should be filled with joy," said Bonnie Lee, VP, Homeowners Claims at Mercury Insurance. "The truth is that most holiday-related incidents are entirely preventable with a bit of planning and awareness. These tips are about helping people stay safe while still having a great time."

July 4th Celebration Safety Checklist:

Grill responsibly:



Set up your grill in an open area, at least 10 feet away from your home, deck railings, or overhanging branches.



Never leave the grill unattended as fires can spark in seconds.



Clean grease buildup and check gas lines for leaks before use.

Keep a fire extinguisher or baking soda on hand in case of flare-ups.

Firework safety starts with legality and location:

It should be noted that fireworks are inherently dangerous and the experts at Mercury recommend bypassing home fireworks and, instead, attending a professionally run event to enjoy a show. But, if you choose to celebrate at your home, with legal fireworks , be certain to take a few practical and affordable steps to create an ember resistant, non-combustible zone in the first five feet around your home.



Only use fireworks that are legal in your city or county (check local, county and state laws for the most up-to-date information)-illegal fireworks pose serious safety and legal risks.



Designate a clear launch area away from homes, dry grass, vehicles, or people.



Never point or throw fireworks at others. Always have a bucket of water or hose ready.



Sparklers, though popular, burn at extremely high temperatures and cause thousands of injuries each year-supervise all child activity and consider glow sticks as a safer alternative.



Loud noises and bright flashes can terrify pets. Keep them indoors in a quiet, secure space to reduce stress and risk of escape.



Water dry grass or brush to reduce risk in your yard.



Remove flammable objects like outdoor cushions, umbrellas, and decorations from celebration zones.

If you're hosting guests, check that your homeowners policy includes liability coverage in case of injury or property damage.

Know your emergency resources:



Store the non-emergency number for your local fire department in your phone.

If a fire or injury occurs, don't wait-call 911 immediately.

"Understanding the risks and how to mitigate them is key," added Lee. "We want families to celebrate with confidence, knowing they've taken smart steps to protect themselves, their guests, and their neighborhood."

About Mercury Insurance

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY ) is a multiple-line insurance carrier offering personal auto, homeowners, and renters insurance directly to consumers and through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury also writes business owners, business auto, landlord, commercial multi-peril and mechanical protection insurance in various states.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service, through nearly 4,100 employees and a network of more than 6,500 independent agents in 11 states. Mercury has earned an "A" rating from A.M. Best, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure. For more information visit or follow the company on Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Mercury Insurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED