Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits_Monthly Declaration Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|30 June 2025
| 111 989 823
| Number of voting rights (1):
194 058 155
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
193 925 523
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
(1) Including treasury shares
(2) After deduction of treasury shares
Attachment
-
MBWS_MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES_June 2025
