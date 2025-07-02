Giga Metals Announces Proposed Debt Settlement
About Giga Metals Corporation
Giga Metals Corporation's core asset is the Turnagain Project , located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned jointly by Giga Metals Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's the settlement of the debt through the issuance of shares and the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of such debt settlement. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation
“Mark Jarvis”
MARK JARVIS,
President
Contact Information
Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300
Investor Inquiries: ...
Company Website:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
#604-700 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1G8
Tel: 604 681 2300
