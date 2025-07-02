Regal Cineworld Successfully Completes Term Loan Repricing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Cineworld Group, ("Regal" or the "Company"), a leading global theatre operator, today announced the successful completion of a repricing of its $1.9 billion term loan facility. Under the terms of the repricing, the interest rate margin has been reduced by 75 basis points to SOFR plus 450 basis points, down from the previous SOFR plus 525 basis points while the maturity date and all other terms remain substantially unchanged. The Company estimates that the repricing will produce annual cash interest savings of approximately $14 million.
"Following the previously announced S&P ratings upgrade, this successful repricing of our term loan facility demonstrates the continued confidence of our lenders and marks another important step in optimizing our capital structure," said Thomas Song, Chief Financial Officer of Regal. "This favorable refinancing reflects our continued operational improvements and strong position. By reducing our borrowing costs, we're further strengthening our financial position and enhancing our ability to invest in delivering exceptional moviegoing experiences. This transaction aligns with our ongoing commitment to efficient capital management and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."
About Regal Cineworld
Regal Cineworld operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania. Regal Cineworld is focused on delivering the best moviegoing experience by providing our guests with the largest selection of premium large formats, a truly unlimited subscription program, and enhanced food and beverage offerings to make every visit to the theatre a truly memorable experience.
