Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 Relative To The Liquidity Contract Placed With Société De Bourse GILBERT DUPONT

Sogeclair: Half-Yearly Statement H1 2025 Relative To The Liquidity Contract Placed With Société De Bourse GILBERT DUPONT
|PURCHASE
|16 580 equities
|€ 367 635,10
|694 transactions
|SALE
|17 525 equities
|€ 386 039,33
|845 transactions
You are reminded that at the time of the yearly statement as of 31 December 2024, the average liquidity account figures stood at:
- Number of shares: 1 872 Cash balance on the liquidity account: €24 521,23
You are reminded that at the time of the setting up of the liquidity contract, the following means have been made available:
- Number of shares: 3,606 Cash balance on the liquidity account: €51,114.70
Alexandre ROBARDEY
President
SOGECLAIR
SA with capital of €3,204,901
Headquarters: 7 avenue Albert Durand – CS 20069 – 31700 BLAGNAC (France)
Phone: 33 (0)5.61.71.71.71 –
335 218 269 R.C.S. TOULOUSE
ANNEXE
|Purchases
|Sales
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|Number of transactions
|Number of equities
|Equities/Capital in EUR
|TOTAL
|694
|16 580
|367 635,10
|845
|17 525
|386 039,33
|02/01/2025
|3
|54
|939,3
|27
|928
|17106,7
|03/01/2025
|2
|73
|1455,4
|5
|80
|1599
|06/01/2025
|8
|114
|2251,4
|2
|46
|917,7
|07/01/2025
|2
|20
|394
|0
|0
|0
|08/01/2025
|6
|203
|3950
|1
|75
|1462,5
|09/01/2025
|1
|9
|174,6
|0
|0
|0
|10/01/2025
|3
|80
|1539
|0
|0
|0
|13/01/2025
|0
|0
|0
|6
|95
|1826
|14/01/2025
|3
|120
|2332
|2
|139
|2715,5
|15/01/2025
|6
|390
|7610
|0
|0
|0
|16/01/2025
|6
|131
|2539,45
|0
|0
|0
|17/01/2025
|4
|70
|1347,5
|3
|111
|2142,3
|20/01/2025
|3
|13
|250,2
|1
|8
|154,8
|21/01/2025
|6
|212
|4043
|1
|8
|153,6
|22/01/2025
|7
|225
|4244,3
|1
|15
|282,75
|23/01/2025
|3
|90
|1666
|0
|0
|0
|24/01/2025
|11
|395
|7035,15
|12
|273
|4884,15
|27/01/2025
|9
|91
|1600,85
|6
|91
|1626,9
|28/01/2025
|4
|66
|1153
|3
|26
|458,6
|29/01/2025
|1
|17
|297,5
|17
|503
|8938,9
|30/01/2025
|2
|51
|935,9
|12
|532
|9820,6
|31/01/2025
|0
|0
|0
|2
|135
|2507,5
|03/02/2025
|5
|94
|1766,7
|2
|100
|1885
|04/02/2025
|5
|58
|1087,6
|4
|4
|75,2
|05/02/2025
|1
|40
|752
|2
|10
|189
|06/02/2025
|7
|268
|5011,6
|1
|0
|0
|07/02/2025
|1
|0
|0
|4
|70
|1309
|10/02/2025
|4
|91
|1687,4
|3
|8
|149,6
|11/02/2025
|4
|134
|2439,4
|1
|15
|276
|12/02/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|103
|1881,4
|13/02/2025
|3
|119
|2161,7
|9
|248
|4548,8
|14/02/2025
|0
|0
|0
|7
|159
|2957,4
|17/02/2025
|7
|159
|2950,3
|0
|0
|0
|18/02/2025
|2
|45
|832,5
|8
|309
|5782,5
|19/02/2025
|3
|111
|2096,8
|0
|0
|0
|20/02/2025
|4
|128
|2394,2
|6
|56
|1058,4
|21/02/2025
|5
|62
|1217
|7
|248
|4899,3
|24/02/2025
|3
|100
|1970
|8
|176
|3482,5
|25/02/2025
|12
|440
|8759
|4
|170
|3448,4
|26/02/2025
|2
|8
|160,8
|2
|44
|888,8
|27/02/2025
|4
|102
|2057,6
|3
|108
|2200,8
|28/02/2025
|6
|159
|3193,8
|0
|0
|0
|03/03/2025
|0
|0
|0
|12
|296
|6029,2
|04/03/2025
|3
|150
|3268
|10
|213
|4740,3
|05/03/2025
|11
|242
|5445,1
|10
|206
|4782,9
|06/03/2025
|9
|186
|4277,5
|4
|50
|1166
|07/03/2025
|6
|151
|3483,3
|5
|165
|3852,5
|10/03/2025
|2
|28
|649,6
|3
|103
|2395,2
|11/03/2025
|10
|350
|8104
|2
|112
|2601,9
|12/03/2025
|10
|213
|4889,9
|11
|298
|6925,3
|13/03/2025
|11
|325
|7463,5
|14
|323
|7514,4
|14/03/2025
|9
|122
|2793,6
|3
|110
|2531
|17/03/2025
|9
|317
|7078,1
|29
|725
|16661,4
|18/03/2025
|16
|632
|14700,8
|11
|253
|5880
|19/03/2025
|7
|170
|3853
|5
|56
|1278,5
|20/03/2025
|4
|204
|4776,8
|19
|415
|9742,2
|21/03/2025
|12
|200
|4824,9
|8
|144
|3471,8
|24/03/2025
|1
|8
|193,6
|7
|103
|2533,8
|25/03/2025
|14
|251
|6203,7
|7
|139
|3457,7
|26/03/2025
|7
|140
|3472
|11
|270
|6712,3
|27/03/2025
|12
|332
|8217
|4
|141
|3500,2
|28/03/2025
|2
|45
|1107
|6
|120
|2959
|31/03/2025
|11
|257
|6238,3
|5
|148
|3642,8
|01/04/2025
|6
|28
|662,3
|2
|10
|238
|02/04/2025
|12
|377
|8756,2
|8
|72
|1695,6
|03/04/2025
|11
|208
|4565,2
|1
|10
|230
|04/04/2025
|13
|219
|4487,8
|6
|138
|2887
|07/04/2025
|5
|94
|1787
|20
|167
|3108
|08/04/2025
|14
|467
|9288,05
|21
|706
|14261,1
|09/04/2025
|16
|263
|5169,2
|6
|79
|1550,8
|10/04/2025
|2
|26
|526,2
|31
|709
|14423,4
|11/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|6
|50
|1029
|14/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|66
|1389,8
|15/04/2025
|7
|177
|3696,1
|0
|0
|0
|16/04/2025
|10
|259
|5357,3
|4
|168
|3479,4
|17/04/2025
|8
|133
|2747,5
|4
|73
|1523,4
|22/04/2025
|7
|171
|3492,2
|3
|42
|861,3
|23/04/2025
|8
|41
|834,3
|1
|4
|82
|24/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|143
|2948,2
|25/04/2025
|0
|0
|0
|5
|67
|1402
|28/04/2025
|5
|94
|1949,4
|15
|298
|6350,2
|29/04/2025
|5
|60
|1334,3
|8
|160
|3615,2
|30/04/2025
|1
|20
|460
|3
|70
|1610
|02/05/2025
|3
|132
|3070,1
|6
|158
|3706,8
|05/05/2025
|6
|116
|2700,2
|11
|140
|3305,3
|06/05/2025
|4
|62
|1443
|5
|90
|2134,6
|07/05/2025
|12
|153
|3556
|4
|62
|1447,9
|08/05/2025
|7
|81
|1884,4
|7
|109
|2547,7
|09/05/2025
|4
|101
|2380,4
|4
|72
|1687,9
|12/05/2025
|13
|407
|9353,6
|5
|101
|2343,2
|13/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|12
|131
|3069
|14/05/2025
|12
|331
|7688
|6
|36
|843,8
|15/05/2025
|9
|216
|5239,2
|15
|431
|10682,8
|16/05/2025
|2
|15
|358,5
|2
|50
|1200
|19/05/2025
|1
|20
|466
|5
|46
|1071
|20/05/2025
|4
|260
|6057
|12
|121
|2829,8
|21/05/2025
|13
|454
|10464,3
|3
|23
|531
|22/05/2025
|2
|126
|2772
|13
|91
|2042,6
|23/05/2025
|4
|50
|1123
|17
|335
|7686,2
|26/05/2025
|2
|11
|247,5
|6
|139
|3156,4
|27/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|10
|312
|7256,31
|28/05/2025
|2
|40
|952
|6
|135
|3226,5
|29/05/2025
|0
|0
|0
|4
|40
|960
|30/05/2025
|1
|50
|1205
|1
|10
|242
|02/06/2025
|6
|147
|3530,29
|0
|0
|0
|03/06/2025
|1
|20
|480
|2
|20
|482
|04/06/2025
|5
|58
|1401,4
|10
|336
|8312,2
|05/06/2025
|9
|180
|4491,4
|9
|131
|3295,4
|06/06/2025
|6
|48
|1206,4
|7
|91
|2302,4
|09/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|13
|141
|3632,79
|10/06/2025
|9
|246
|6560,89
|1
|20
|540
|11/06/2025
|11
|217
|5673,7
|1
|4
|106
|12/06/2025
|8
|217
|5494,31
|2
|20
|516
|13/06/2025
|4
|37
|916
|3
|29
|721,1
|16/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|34
|680
|17342,92
|17/06/2025
|13
|139
|3756,2
|4
|26
|728
|18/06/2025
|8
|219
|5856,61
|6
|49
|1319,9
|19/06/2025
|17
|379
|9889,28
|0
|0
|0
|20/06/2025
|3
|17
|443
|38
|481
|12756,31
|23/06/2025
|9
|170
|4553,01
|0
|0
|0
|24/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25/06/2025
|0
|0
|0
|13
|256
|7045,2
|26/06/2025
|4
|106
|2950,4
|9
|99
|2770,5
|27/06/2025
|15
|223
|6191,31
|7
|81
|2273,2
|30/06/2025
|1
|30
|831
|8
|114
|3232,2
Attachment
-
SOGECLAIR-Half yearly statement 2025
