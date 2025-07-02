Maha CM Reviews Implementation Of New Criminal Laws
Ministers of State for Home, Pankaj Bhoyar, and Yogesh Kadam, and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.
Earlier, the Chief Minister said that new criminal laws would help establish a fast and progressive law and order system in the state, adding that Maharashtra has been implementing all three laws effectively.
“Twenty-seven mobile forensic vans have been deployed, and a complete network will be established soon. In cases where the punishment exceeds seven years, forensic testing will now be conducted on-site through these mobile forensic vans. This will help gather high-quality evidence. 90 per cent of Maharashtra's 2 lakh-strong police force has been trained in these laws, and the remaining 10 per cent is being completed,” he said.
Fadnavis further stated that to ensure that accused individuals do not have to be physically presented in court repeatedly, new legal provisions allow for testimony to be recorded from prisons through dedicated cubicles connected to courts via online systems.
Each court will have its own designated cubicle. This initiative will reduce pressure on police transport, enhance security, and minimise courtroom congestion.
“Under the new laws, repeated adjournments in courts will not be permitted, and government lawyers will need to be trained accordingly. The meeting provided valuable guidance, and Maharashtra will accelerate efforts to implement these three laws more effectively,” he claimed.
