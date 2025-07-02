Aimbridge Hospitality Named Among Best Companies To Work For By U.S. News & World Report For Second Consecutive Year

Global hospitality leader recognized for continued investment in people, culture, and value-add

PLANO, Texas, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading global hotel management company and third-party operator, has been named one of the 2025–2026 Best Companies to Work For in Hospitality and Entertainment by U.S. News & World Repor , the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, for the second consecutive year.

The repeat recognition highlights Aimbridge's commitment to delivering measurable results for its associates just as it does for owners - through a performance culture grounded in opportunity, development, and belonging. The designation places Aimbridge among the top 25 percent of private companies evaluated nationally across six key workplace sentiment factors.

"This recognition reflects the culture we're continuing to foster at Aimbridge - a culture that prioritizes people, encourages growth, and delivers performance," said Craig S. Smith, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. "We know that behind every great stay is a great team. By investing in our associates and empowering them with the tools, training, and an environment to thrive, we are directly enhancing the experiences we deliver at our properties and ultimately driving long-term value for our owners."

The Best Companies to Work For award, developed with input from a panel of industry experts, aims to guide employees and job seekers toward workplaces that best align with their values and professional aspirations. The ratings analyzed employee sentiment against six key factors: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"When we invest in our people, we unlock value across every part of the business, from the associate experience to guest satisfaction to owner results," said Ann Christenson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Aimbridge Hospitality. "We're proud to be recognized not only for the culture we've created but for the intentional, long-term investments we've made to support, empower, and grow our people. We've taken a thoughtful, data-informed approach to talent development - expanding career pathing, deepening leadership training, and shaping a more responsive, feedback-driven employee experience - all to strengthen retention, enable performance, and equip our teams to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry."

In recent years, Aimbridge has launched a series of high-impact initiatives to enhance the associate experience and fuel performance:



Flexible Scheduling Powered by Tech: Aimbridge associates use a mobile-first platform to self-schedule, swap shifts, and manage work preferences. Since launching in 2023, more than 12,000 employees - 30% of the hourly workforce - have used the tool to increase work-life balance and job satisfaction.



GM Connect & Leadership Development: This immersive leadership program equips general managers with the tools, community, and culture knowledge to lead their teams more effectively and connect with above-property support. The program has increased retention and strengthened hotel-level leadership.

Data-Driven Culture Building: Aimbridge measures sentiment and engagement throughout the associate journey, from 30- and 90-day onboarding checkpoints to ongoing pulse surveys and real-time feedback loops - all designed to ensure the company's "Become Better. Every Day." philosophy is felt across its workforce.

This latest recognition from U.S. News & World Report adds to a growing list of recent awards for Aimbridge's culture and people-first approach, including: Newsweek's 2025 America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity, Comparably Awards for Best Company Outlook, Career Growth, and Leadership, Forbes Best Large Employers for Women, and numerous brand-level and regional property honors across Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and more.

To learn more about Aimbridge Hospitality and career opportunities, visit aimbridgehospitality .

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the world's leading global hospitality management company. A trusted operator of over 80 globally recognized lodging brands and distinctive luxury and lifestyle assets, Aimbridge delivers compelling results for hotel owners by leveraging proprietary data and insights as an authority in key markets and destinations, while creating exceptional guest experiences. Aimbridge continually strives to set the new standard in hospitality excellence, leading the industry into the future through a wealth of unmatched resources and best-in-class supplier agreements, while recruiting and developing top industry talent in all key verticals and geographies. To learn more, visit . Connect with Aimbridge on LinkedI .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED