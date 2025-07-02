Marketsandmarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups And Smes In The Sustainability Certification Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Sustainability Certification Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025 , recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Equitable Origin, Sinovoltaics Group Limited, Green Business Certification Inc., Green Badger and Apiday, among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Sustainability Certification Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries , enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Sustainability Certification Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:



Equitable Origin is a leading organization focused on the independent assurance of responsible energy development. Renowned for its EO100TM Standard, Equitable Origin provides a comprehensive framework for assessing the environmental and social performance of energy projects. The organization collaborates with businesses, governments, and communities to promote transparency, equity, and sustainability in the energy and natural resource sectors. Equitable Origin developed its EO100 Standard through extensive consultations with Indigenous and local communities. Between 2010 and 2012, the organization conducted more than 70 workshops across Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, and Brazil, partnering with groups such as the Achuar, Sapara, and Shuar to ensure their perspectives were integrated into the certification process. Equitable Origin enables energy developers to distinguish themselves through adherence to rigorous sustainability standards. The organization maintains a global presence with operations in Ecuador, the U.S., Mexico, Peru, the U.K., and Canada, positioning it as a key leader in sustainability certification for the energy sector.

Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) is a global authority in verifying sustainability performance against internationally recognized standards. Founded in 2008 by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), GBCI was established to manage the certification and credentialing processes for the LEED green building rating system and has since expanded its certification portfolio. GBCI administers a wide range of sustainability certification programs, including LEED, EDGE, PEER, WELL, SITES, and TRUE. These programs support improved environmental, social, and economic outcomes across industries. GBCI serves a diverse clientele-from real estate developers to corporate sustainability teams-helping organizations reduce environmental impact and enhance performance. Sinovoltaics Group Limited is a premier consultancy specializing in technical compliance and quality assurance for solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects. With a data-driven approach, Sinovoltaics enhances the performance, reliability, and financial viability of utility-scale solar and energy storage assets. The company's proprietary Zero Risk Solar framework delivers end-to-end quality assurance services, including PV and BESS quality audits, factory inspections, supply chain traceability, and AI-powered electroluminescence (EL) testing via its SELMA software. These tools are vital in minimizing performance risks and securing investment returns for developers, asset owners, and financiers. To date, Sinovoltaics has quality-assured more than 19.3 GWp of solar and BESS equipment and has partnered with over 170 clients, including independent power producers (IPPs), EPC firms, certification bodies, and insurers.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 70 companies, of which the top 5 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Sustainability Certification Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Sustainability focus (Climate impact, energy efficiency, material sustainability, and supply chain sustainability), Vertical (Industrial, residential, and commercial sectors), and Capacity (Energy & emissions management, mobility & transportation, infrastructure, and circular economy).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants , a specialized division of MarketsandMarketsTM, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

