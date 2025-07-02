Swensons Drive-In Parks At TRG

The regional Ohio drive-in brand taps Dallas-based ad agency to fuel brand expansion

DALLAS, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swensons Drive-In, the 91-year-old quick-service brand with a fiercely loyal fanbase and a drive-in experience unlike any other, has named TRG its agency of record. The partnership will focus on brand strategy and creative as Swensons looks to expand its roots.

Founded in 1934 and based in Akron, Ohio, Swensons has built a cult following for its crave-worthy menu items such as the legendary Galley Boy® "cheeseburg," so good that it put the brand on the map. Other menu favorites include endless flavor combinations of creamy thick shakes, the crowd-favorite Potato Teezers, specialty drinks named after select states (anyone thirsty for an Ohio?), unique sandwiches, and more. Each meal is prepared fresh to order and delivered with care – whether by a curbside server bringing it directly to your car or convenient online delivery.

As the brand looks to introduce its cult-following energy to new audiences, Swensons has partnered with TRG to lead the charge in evolving the brand while honoring its heritage.

"What distinguishes TRG is their conviction that lasting brand growth stems from being remembered. We look forward to collaborating with them to unlock what comes next – be it brand evolution, marketing innovation, or something entirely unforeseen. TRG is precisely the agency equipped to guide that journey," said Swensons CEO Dan Mesches.

"Swensons has that irresistible something – the kind of magic that keeps fans coming back for 91 years," said Jessica Walker, TRG's Managing Principal. "We're not here to mess with the magic. We're here to crank it up and take it to new places without losing what makes it Swensons."

About TRG

Founded in 1976, TRG has a five-decade winning streak of building iconic brands. Orkin. Chick-fil-A. Ram. Motel 6. Charles Schwab. The Home Depot. Our greatest successes are tied to some of America's most memorable stories, while our own story is one of results, respect, and award-winning work. We consider ourselves more than marketers – we're in the memory-making business. More than activations and ads, more than media plans, TRG creates long-lasting memories in the minds of consumers that, overnight and over time, move markets. Fiercely independent since our founding, we push ourselves daily, bravely, and freely without distant boards or outside agendas. Find or follow the agency @TRG or @TRGCreativity .

About Swensons

Swensons was founded in 1934 by Wesley T. "Pop" Swenson and has since grown into an iconic drive-in business. Swensons is home of the Galley Boy, a double cheeseburger with two special sauces on a toasted bun, garnished with a green olive. Also available on the extensive menu are classic burgers, sandwiches, the Swensons Whips, crowd-favorite Potato Teezers (a tasty cheese, potato, and jalapeño combo), and other crispy extras. When you visit Swensons, a helpful, smiling curb server will sprint to your car to serve you. The team serves up fresh, made-to-order, craveable food while doing what it takes to make your visit fun and memorable.

Media Contact:

Meghan McPartland

[email protected]

SOURCE TRG

