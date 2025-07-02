Public Safety And Security Industry Outlook Report 2025-2034 AI And 5G Technologies Drive Market Growth, Geopolitical Tensions Bolster Investments
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$581.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1630 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Accenture PLC. AGT International Atos SE BAE Systems PLC Cisco Systems Inc. Elbit Systems Ltd. Ericsson Fotokite L3Harris Technologies Inc. Hitachi Ltd. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Northrop Grumman Corporation NEC Corporation Teltronic S.A.U. Thales Group Halma PLC Brady Corporation Securitas AB ADT Inc. Allegion PLC Federal Signal Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Motorola Solutions Inc. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) General Dynamics Corporation CentralSquare Technologies LLC Hexagon AB Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. (Esri) Sun Ridge Systems Inc. Telstra Corporation Limited Axis Communications AB Bosch Security Systems Genetec Inc. Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd. Johnson Controls International PLC Nice Ltd. Panasonic Corporation Qognify Inc. Verint Systems Inc. Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd
Public Safety And Security Market Segmentation
By Component
- Solutions
By Vertical
- Emergency Services Critical Infrastructure Security Transportation Systems Other Verticals
By Geography
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC) The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa) South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
