Rebirth Of The NASLTM: New York Cosmostm And American Soccer Tour To Storm The UK With Soccer Bowltm Next Summer

NASLTM Reawakens: New York CosmosTM Headline American Soccer Tour Bringing Soccer BowlTM Spectacle to the UK

- Scott“Matchmaker” Michaels,NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The once-mighty NASLTM, the original North American Soccer League that featured global icons like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Beckenbauer, and George Best, is poised for a stunning revival - this time as a festival-style, fan-first football spectacle in the UK.Football Is For The Fans Ltd, the UK arm of the US-based Football Is For The Fans Inc (Austin, Texas), has announced plans for an American Soccer Tour NASLTM Soccer BowlTM to launch in Summer 2026, bringing legendary teams back to life including: New York Cosmos TM Fort Lauderdale StrikersTM Los Angeles AztecsTM Chicago StingTM Washington DiplomatsTM Atlanta ChiefsTM San Antonio ThunderTM California SurfTMThe new tournament will combine authentic, heritage-rich football with a vibrant American sports festival theme, featuring country and rock music, US food trucks, cheerleaders, and a high-energy matchday experience. Rules will mirror the classic NASLTM style, including 35-yard line shootouts and a winner-takes-all prize structure.Scott“The Matchmaker” Michaels, founder of Football Is For The Fans, confirmed that the group has secured relevant NASLTM trademarks and is already in discussions with UK stadium operators, as well as potential licensees. The project is also in talks with a number of investors about a $2.5 million capital injection to accelerate the launch.“There's nothing in Europe or the US like what we're building,” Michaels stated.“If you've seen Baller League, Kings League, or the TST tournament, you'll understand the demand for authentic, creative, fan-led football. We plan to raise the bar.”The Soccer BowlTM events will run over six weekends in a round-robin format, designed to showcase competitive, high-tempo football with an entertainment layer that evokes the best of American sports culture.In addition, Football Is For The Fans has launched a UK Community Interest Company (CIC) aimed at helping players and managers who have been left behind by the professional system. Statistics show over 43% of academy graduates are out of football within two years of release, and creative players often struggle to find a home in rigid, risk-averse club pathways.The organization also pledged to donate free tickets and carry out community visits in schools and grassroots programs along its tour, ensuring accessibility and inclusion stay at the heart of the mission.Longer-term, Football Is For The Fans plans to build fan-owned NASLTM teams globally, supported by a Green Bay Packers–style REIT model for stadium ownership, giving the public a genuine stake in the game.Clubs, ex-pros, and local businesses are being invited to become licensed operators of the heritage NASLTM clubs, creating a new ecosystem of low-risk, high-reward football opportunities while reigniting a golden era of soccer.Interested parties can contact Football Is For The Fans at:📧 ...

