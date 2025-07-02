International Arena Polo Competition Comes To Virginia

Jared Sheldon, in red, plays for USA in the inaugural FIP World Arena Polo Championship in Argentina

Arena Polo action at Roseland Polo Club

Virginia Polo Inc has played host to the National Intercollegiate Championship in its indoor arena

USA will host FIP International Arena Polo Competition in Virginia

UVA polo teams call Virginia Polo Inc home and host collegiate arena polo competition

FIP Arena World Polo Championship, Hosted in Charlottesville, Will Bring Teams from Across the Globe for Intense Competition

- Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee ChairCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in its history, the Federation of International Polo (FIP) Arena World Polo Championship will take place in the United States. Scheduled for October 5-12, 2025, the United States Polo Association is pleased to announce the tournament will be co-hosted by Roseland Polo Club in Crozet, Virginia, and Virginia Polo Inc., home of the University of Virginia polo club, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Modeled after the FIP World Polo Championship, the second edition of the prestigious event will showcase top-tier international arena polo as teams from around the globe battle for the title."Bringing the FIP Arena World Polo Championship to the United States is a natural fit. The sport of arena polo, started in the U.S. with the original Indoor Polo Association. Roseland and Virginia Polo are great locations for spectators to enjoy the action of international sports competition," said Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee Chair.“Roseland Polo is thrilled and honored to be hosting,” said Roseland Polo Club Manager Ali King.“We are pleased to be sharing the honor with Virginia Polo and believe that between our two facilities we are able to show off the best Virginia polo has to offer!”Roseland Polo Club is located at King Family Vineyard and Virginia Polo Inc is the home to University of Virginia Polo team.The Federation of International Polo, founded by Marcos Uranga in 1982 to expand international polo and restore the sport's Olympic status, is officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. In 1987, Uranga and American polo player Glen Holden organized the inaugural FIP World Polo Championship in Argentina. After decades of success with the traditional format, FIP embraced the evolution of arena polo. In 2023, the inaugural FIP Arena Polo World Championship was held at La Carona Polo Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, showcasing teams at the 10- to 12-goal level.Countries seeking to host must go through a formal bidding process to determine the best facilities for an international tournament of this scale. The United States has long been a powerhouse in arena polo, with a rich history and a deep-rooted passion for the sport. From its early adoption of the discipline to the growth of dynamic arena polo programs across the country, the U.S. has fostered a thriving community of arena players at all levels. This strong foundation is supported by a network of programs that encourage participation, skill development and competition. The combination of a robust arena polo culture and access to first-rate facilities will provide the opportunity to showcase the breadth of the American arena polo tradition to the international community.“We are thrilled to have been selected as a host site for FIP,” said David Hamar, Chairman of the Board at Virginia Polo Inc.“We view this as a great opportunity for our students to witness world-class polo up close. We are proud to play a role in the overall advancement of polo and plan to have our facility in top-notch shape for the tournament.”To qualify to be one of the six teams selected to advance to the FIP Arena World Polo Championship, the road begins with four zone playoffs. The host country (United States) and defending champions (France) automatically qualify with the remaining five teams (Zones A, B, C and E) qualifying by the end of August 2025.THE FOUR ZONES ARE AS FOLLOWS:. Zone A - North and Central America. Zone B – South America. Zone C – Europe. Zone E – Pakistan, India and IranQUALIFIED TEAMS:. USA (Host Country). France (Defending Champion). Zone B – ArgentinaUPCOMING ZONE PLAYOFFS:. Zone A – Guatemala (August 2025). Zone C – Chantilly, France (July 2025)Arena polo, sometimes referred to as hockey on horseback, is a ball and mallet sport played on horseback. Arena polo is played in an enclosed arena with two goal mouths set into either end of the 300 by 150-foot dirt or sand arena. The game is played with teams of three players all mounted on horseback. All players are equipped with bamboo cane mallets and attempt to move the ball into their respective goals to rack up points.Periods of play last for 7.5 minutes and are known as“chukkers”. At the end of a game, consisting of four chukkers, the team that has the highest number of goals wins. Teams must abide by all rules to ensure the safety of players and horses. Arena polo is a unique sport because men and women and players of all ages compete on the same teams and on the same field of play. With highly trained, athletic horses as the most important teammates, the action is fast and reaction times are quick. The arena aspect brings the action up close to spectators who can feel the thunder of hooves and hear the players communicate with their teammates.The United States has a proud legacy in international polo. After placing second in the inaugural FIP Arena Polo World Championship, the American team is poised for redemption and determined to claim the title. Competing on home soil in 2025 provides a significant advantage and the opportunity to field a strong team to represent the country.Outfitting the teams with official performance jerseys as the Official Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to once again partner with the FIP Arena World Polo Championship to promote the brand during the pinnacle of international polo competition. The II FIP Arena World Polo Championship promises to be an unforgettable global event.Seeking to elevate the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship for players, sponsors and spectators, the United States Polo Association is proud to accept the challenge and is prepared to deliver an unrivaled experience in 2025.

France vs. USA - Finals of 1st FIP World Arena Polo Championship

