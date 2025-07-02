Diljit Dosanjh Tries To Douse Rumours Of Removal From 'Border 2', Drops Video From The Shoot
Putting the rumor mills to rest, Diljit has shared a video from "Border 2" on his office Instagram handle. As he entered the location, he was welcomed with a loud cheer by the crowd. It seems like Diljit was shooting a song sequence from the forthcoming war drama. He even added the track "Sandese Aate Hai" from the original drama, "Border" in the background.
Diljit has recently been facing a lot of backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3". It was reported that Diljit has been removed from "Border 2" amidst the row. It was even reported that Punjabi actor Ammy Virk might replace him in the sequel.
FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) even wrote a letter to Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and Anurag Singh, urging them to remove Diljit from "Border 2".
"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing the core workforce of the Indian film and television industry, is deeply disappointed and concerned by the casting of actor-singer Mr. Diljit Dosanjh in your upcoming film Border 2 produced under the banner of JP Films in collaboration with T-Series and directed by Mr. Anurag Singh. By choosing to collaborate with an artist who has so brazenly ignored the ongoing tensions and national sentiment, your production has directly undermined the stand taken by the Indian film industry in solidarity with the nation," the letter read.
Directed by Anurag Singh, "Border 2" stars Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles, along with others.
Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series & JP Dutta's J.P. Films, the drama is expected to be based on the 1999 Kargil War.
"Border 2" is likely to be released on January 23, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment