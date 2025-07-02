Fairway Changes Name To Fairway Home Mortgage

The Former Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation Becomes Fairway Home Mortgage

MADISON, Wis., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation announced today that it is changing its name to Fairway Home Mortgage.

Fairway Home Mortgage, the nation's #2 overall retail mortgage lender, had been operating under its original name since it launched in 1996.

Fairway's founder and CEO Steve Jacobson remarked, "Changing our name to Fairway Home Mortgage reflects a fresh look, a renewed perspective, and a future-forward vision. The change is more than cosmetic – it represents our evolution, and our commitment to innovation, all while staying rooted in the values that have always defined Fairway."

Over the coming months, Fairway Home Mortgage will be highlighting the tagline All Roads Lead Home, and will be rolling out a series of initiatives such as the website home that all will emphasize the company's connection to the concept of HOME.

"Fairway Home Mortgage represents more than a new name," added Jon Tobias, Fairway's President of Branch Production. "We believe buying a home is not just a transaction, but an experience. With All Roads Lead Home, we're building a connected ecosystem that supports our clients through every step of their home journey-before, during, and long after closing. A solution that makes home feel like HOME."

About Fairway Home Mortgage

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender licensed in all 50 states. Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S.

