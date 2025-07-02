Vietnam Data Center Portfolio Database 2025, With CMC Telecom, DTS Telecom, Edge Centres, FPT Telecom, Onehub Saigon, Infracrowd Capital, NTT + VNPT, Saigontel, Viettel IDC, VNPT, And More
Dublin, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center capacity in Vietnam is 4x the existing capacity, with the majority concentrated around Ho Chi Minh City.
Around 90% of upcoming data centers in Vietnam are concentrated in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam is opening up its market to investors, allowing them to own data centers, which will increase the number of data centers entering the market
This database product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 17 upcoming data centers Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (26 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (17 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED
- CMC Telecom DTS Telecom Edge Centres Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation) FPT Telecom Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon) Hanel-CSF HTC Telecom International (ECODC) Infracrowd Capital NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC) Saigontel ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN Viettel IDC VNPT Worldwide DC Solutions
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing
